Quick Takes: Some People Can't Give Up On the Idea of a Trump Pivot

After a chaotic and controversial first month in office, President Trump's week has the potential for a bit of a reset - a new national security adviser, a revised travel ban, even a stop this morning at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. But here's the $64,000 question: Can Trump enjoy a no-drama week? The stakes are important, given that Congress is on recess with many of its members holding town halls across the country, and given that Trump's approval rating stands at historic lows for a new president.

