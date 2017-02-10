Child cancer patient in KC freezes ov...

Child cancer patient in KC freezes ovarian tissue

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Capital-Journal

When the ebullient second-grader checked into Children's Mercy Hospital recently in preparation for a bone marrow transplant, she'd placed a pink cap over where her brown hair used to be. In brave declaration of her future, she wore a T-shirt printed with "WATCH ME WIN" as she rolled through the hospital's halls, balancing inside a new pair of silver high-top sneakers embedded with wheels like roller skates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garden City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mouth Sun Honeywell 3
Lake McKinney???? (Sep '09) Feb 13 True American and... 6
Sam Brownback NOT a Kris Kobach Flunky Jan '17 True American and... 1
Governor Sam Brownback is great Jan '17 True American and... 1
Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09) Jan '17 HowDidIEndUpOnThi... 29
News American Muslims brace for the worst after US e... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 71
Donald Burnside Nov '16 Gay and Lovin It 2
See all Garden City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garden City Forum Now

Garden City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garden City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Garden City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC