MHS wrestling wins J.R. Durham Invitational

Saturday Jan 7

Manhattan High wrestling started 2017 off strong, winning the J.R. Durham Invitational on Saturday in Norton. The Indians edged out second-place Garden City by 3.5 points with 204 points to Garden City's 200.5. Mason Wallace was the only Manhattan wrestler to win his weight class.

