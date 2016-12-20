Physician's assistant from Garden Cit...

Physician's assistant from Garden City sentenced Tuesday for administering bogus Botox

Tuesday Dec 20

Joel Erskin, 53, pleaded guilty to receiving and dispensing misbranded drugs from Canadian pharmacies, said U.S. Attorney for Kansas Tom Beall. A physician's assistant from Garden City who gave bogus Botox and Juvederm injections to his clients was sentenced Tuesday to one year on federal probation in connection with his offenses, authorities said.

