Physician's assistant from Garden City sentenced Tuesday for administering bogus Botox
Joel Erskin, 53, pleaded guilty to receiving and dispensing misbranded drugs from Canadian pharmacies, said U.S. Attorney for Kansas Tom Beall. A physician's assistant from Garden City who gave bogus Botox and Juvederm injections to his clients was sentenced Tuesday to one year on federal probation in connection with his offenses, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|4 hr
|LongliveGeorgios
|67
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Dec 25
|xyz
|28
|Mouth
|Dec 18
|Sammy lue
|1
|Donald Burnside
|Nov '16
|Gay and Lovin It
|2
|Ingalls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
|President Donald Trump
|Nov '16
|True American and...
|1
|Should move to Hays KS?
|Sep '16
|Concerned_American
|2
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC