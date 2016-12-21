KDHE Sec. Mosier Recognizes 2016 Kansas Health Champions
TOPEKA, Kan. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Susan Mosier, M.D., MBA, FACS presented the 2016 Kansas Health Champion Awards to the following individuals and organizations at a reception hosted by the Governor's Council on Fitness on Friday, Dec. 9: The Health Champion Award was developed by the Governor's Council on Fitness to recognize and promote exemplary contributions to fitness in Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mouth
|Dec 18
|Sammy lue
|1
|Donald Burnside
|Nov 27
|Gay and Lovin It
|2
|Ingalls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|Nov '16
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|President Donald Trump
|Nov '16
|True American and...
|1
|Should move to Hays KS?
|Sep '16
|Concerned_American
|2
|Cobblestone Hotels opens new property in Lakin
|Aug '16
|glitch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC