KDHE Sec. Mosier Recognizes 2016 Kansas Health Champions

TOPEKA, Kan. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Susan Mosier, M.D., MBA, FACS presented the 2016 Kansas Health Champion Awards to the following individuals and organizations at a reception hosted by the Governor's Council on Fitness on Friday, Dec. 9: The Health Champion Award was developed by the Governor's Council on Fitness to recognize and promote exemplary contributions to fitness in Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kansas Department of Health and Environment.