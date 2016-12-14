JuCo linebackers Delshawn Phillips and Matt Leo spurn Arizona for Illinois and Iowa State
The Arizona Wildcats were slated to sign three junior college prospects during the early signing period based on verbal commitments, but now they will only have one of those three players. Three-star linebacker Delshawn Phillips of Garden City committed to Arizona over the summer, but now he is heading to Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Dec 25
|xyz
|28
|Mouth
|Dec 18
|Sammy lue
|1
|Donald Burnside
|Nov 27
|Gay and Lovin It
|2
|Ingalls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|Nov '16
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|President Donald Trump
|Nov '16
|True American and...
|1
|Should move to Hays KS?
|Sep '16
|Concerned_American
|2
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC