Hugoton man taken to hospital after collision near Garden City

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Ryan Dee Cooper, 36, was westbound on U.S. 50 in a car and attempted to merge back into traffic from the shoulder to turn south on VFW Road.

