Hugoton man taken to hospital after collision near Garden City
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Ryan Dee Cooper, 36, was westbound on U.S. 50 in a car and attempted to merge back into traffic from the shoulder to turn south on VFW Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|6 hr
|Dolly6807
|74
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Dec 25
|xyz
|28
|Mouth
|Dec 18
|Sammy lue
|1
|Donald Burnside
|Nov '16
|Gay and Lovin It
|2
|Ingalls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
|President Donald Trump
|Nov '16
|True American and...
|1
|Should move to Hays KS?
|Sep '16
|Concerned_American
|2
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC