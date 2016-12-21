Harold Loyd Johnson

Harold Loyd Johnson

Thursday Dec 1

Harold Loyd Johnson, 91, of Richmond, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Mo. Harold was born March 31, 1925, in Greenfield, Okla., to Oscar and Eltie Johnson.

