GCCC student athlete killed in Finney County accident

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

A 19-year-old Garden City Community College student who played on the school's soccer team was killed early Sunday morning in a car accident on South U.S. Highway 83 in rural Finney County.

