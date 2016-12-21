Four arrested in Garden City Dillons theft investigation
Police arrested four Garden City residents Tuesday on allegations of theft for allegedly receiving and purchasing stolen goods from Dillons and reselling them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mouth
|Dec 18
|Sammy lue
|1
|Donald Burnside
|Nov 27
|Gay and Lovin It
|2
|Ingalls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|Nov '16
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|President Donald Trump
|Nov '16
|True American and...
|1
|Should move to Hays KS?
|Sep '16
|Concerned_American
|2
|Cobblestone Hotels opens new property in Lakin
|Aug '16
|glitch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC