Closure of Huelskamp's congressional office in Hutch underscores Marshall's taking of reins
The sign remains outside U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp's suite on the fifth floor of First National Bank of Hutchinson at 1 N. Main St., but staff is gone and the office has been cleared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garden City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have warts on my ass? (Nov '09)
|Jan 3
|HowDidIEndUpOnThi...
|29
|American Muslims brace for the worst after US e...
|Jan 2
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|72
|Mouth
|Dec 18
|Sammy lue
|1
|Donald Burnside
|Nov '16
|Gay and Lovin It
|2
|Ingalls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
|President Donald Trump
|Nov '16
|True American and...
|1
|Should move to Hays KS?
|Sep '16
|Concerned_American
|2
Find what you want!
Search Garden City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC