Kansas honors farmer, Garden City for water efforts
A Finney County businessman and farmer and the city of Garden City have been honored by the state for their work to extend the Ogallala Aquifer. Tom Willis, who operates two southwest Kansas ethanol plants and has a farm in Finney County, and the city of Garden City were among those honored at the Governor's Water Conference held earlier this month in Manhattan, The Hutchinson News reported .
