USS Gabrielle Giffords arrives in San Diego
The U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the USS Gabrielle Giffords, will arrive in San Diego Wednesday to complete its first voyage to its homeport. The USS Giffords was constructed in Mobile, Alabama, and the ship was commissioned June 10 in Galveston, Texas.
