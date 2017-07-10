Traffic 42 mins ago 9:34 a.m.Texas Ci...

Traffic 42 mins ago 9:34 a.m.Texas City commissioner charged in crash that killed father, son

DPS confirms Dee Ann Haney, 54, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal accident that left two men dead along Interstate 45 near Galveston Causeway. GALVESTON, Texas A Texas City Commissioner has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in an auto-pedestrian accident that left a father and son dead overnight.

