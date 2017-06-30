Judge: Robert Durst's friends must testify at murder hearing
Two of Robert Durst's longtime friends have been ordered by a New York judge to testify at a pretrial hearing in the eccentric millionaire's murder case in California this month. Christopher Quinn, an acting state Supreme Court justice, found that Stewart and Emily Altman, who are from Long Island, are "material and necessary witnesses" in the Durst case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|c.p.s. investigator
|Jun 30
|Sick of liars
|2
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Jun 20
|Trannlovee
|2
|NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ...
|Jun 16
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 13
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC