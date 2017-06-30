Judge: Robert Durst's friends must te...

Judge: Robert Durst's friends must testify at murder hearing

Two of Robert Durst's longtime friends have been ordered by a New York judge to testify at a pretrial hearing in the eccentric millionaire's murder case in California this month. Christopher Quinn, an acting state Supreme Court justice, found that Stewart and Emily Altman, who are from Long Island, are "material and necessary witnesses" in the Durst case.

