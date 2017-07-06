HGTV's Brother VS. Brother: Jonathan VS. Drew Winner Revealed
After suffering defeat for two consecutive seasons, Drew Scott claimed victory during last night's finale of the popular HGTV real estate and renovation competition series BROTHER VS. BROTHER: JONATHAN VS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|c.p.s. investigator
|Jun 30
|Sick of liars
|2
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Jun 20
|Trannlovee
|2
|NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ...
|Jun 16
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 13
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC