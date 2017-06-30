Galveston sees 49,800 pounds of trash...

Galveston sees 49,800 pounds of trash for July 4th

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Nearly 188,000 cars converged on Galveston Island on the Fourth of July and city officials who traditionally estimate 2.5 people were in each of those vehicles means the population swelled by almost a half-million folks. A 35-person cleanup crew from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees hit the beaches Wednesday beginning at 3 a.m. and when they were finished they'd collected 49,800 pounds of garbage - nearly 25 tons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
c.p.s. investigator Jun 30 Sick of liars 2
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Jun 20 Trannlovee 2
News NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ... Jun 16 slick willie expl... 2
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 13 CodeTalker 4
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... Jun 12 Go Trump 3
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 11 Julia 6
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC