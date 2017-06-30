Galveston sees 49,800 pounds of trash for July 4th
Nearly 188,000 cars converged on Galveston Island on the Fourth of July and city officials who traditionally estimate 2.5 people were in each of those vehicles means the population swelled by almost a half-million folks. A 35-person cleanup crew from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees hit the beaches Wednesday beginning at 3 a.m. and when they were finished they'd collected 49,800 pounds of garbage - nearly 25 tons.
