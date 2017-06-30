Design on Display

Saturday Jul 1

Galveston, TX, Fire Department's Station 4 features "blow-away bays" where only the apparatus are stored on ground level. The elevated upper level keeps the living and working areas in a safe location, and an enclosed structure is designed to protect the emergency generator.

