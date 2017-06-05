There are on the KMBZ-AM Westwood story from Yesterday, titled USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in her honor. In it, KMBZ-AM Westwood reports that:

The U.S. Navy has commissioned a new warship, the USS Gabrielle Giffords, in honor of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011. In a ceremony in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Giffords was joined on stage by her husband, former Navy captain and retired astronaut Mark Kelly, as well as several Democratic friends including Hillary Clinton and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

