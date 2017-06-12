USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Galveston

The littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords , the Navy's newest littoral combat ship, was brought to life by her crew before a crowd of nearly 2,500 guests at Pier 21 at the Port of Galveston. In 2012 the Secretary of the Navy announced the future ship's name and USS Gabrielle Giffords became the 16th ship to be named for a woman and only the 13th ship to be named for a living person since 1850.

