UA to host Juneteenth celebration June 17 at The Gardens

The Juneteenth Celebration Committee, along with the University of Arkansas African American Resource Group, is planning an event from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at The Gardens on Campus. The event will feature live music by R&B artist Sarah Nicole and jazz artist Michael Fields, along with a cookout, ice cream, games, inflatables, a run/jump/throw competition, football toss, basketball shootout, vendor faire, and other activities.

