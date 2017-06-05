U.S. Navy to commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Texas

Galveston, TX - The U.S. Navy will commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords , the newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship, in a ceremony on Saturday, June 10 in Galveston, TX. "The commissioning of USS Gabrielle Giffords adds the advanced capability of a versatile warship to our nation's growing fleet," said the Honorable Sean Stackley, acting Secretary of the Navy.

