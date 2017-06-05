U.S. Navy to commission the USS Gabri...

U.S. Navy to commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

An aerial view of the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords during its launch sequence at the Austal USA shipyard. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords waves to a crowd in front of the littoral combat ship, USS Gabrielle Giffords , named for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... 5 hr anonymous 1
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... 7 hr @Kelly 1
Aaliyah mazzaradi around 23 hr Stew 1
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
c.p.s. investigator May 24 sassy191 1
question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13) May 24 HonestWoman 4
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC