Tropical Storm Cindy threatens 17 million along the Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Cindy is churning slowly toward the Gulf Coast Wednesday, where millions of residents are bracing for heavy rain and potential flash flooding. At least 17 million people are under a tropical storm warning from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.
