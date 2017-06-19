Tropical Storm Bret moves across the ...

Tropical Storm Bret moves across the Caribbean, expected to weaken by Wednesday

Tropical Storm Bret , which is brewing over the northern South American coast and threatening areas that include Venezuela, is as of Tuesday morning sustaining a maximum wind speed of about 45 mph. Though tropical storm warnings are in effect for areas of South America, Bret is expected to weaken into tropical depression by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service .

Severe Weather Alert

Tropical Storm Warning for Galveston County was issued at June 21 at 6:50AM CDT

