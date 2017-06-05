Today in History: Monster oil spill off Galveston
On June 8, 1990, the Norwegian oil tanker Mega Borg suffered an explosion while undergoing operations in the Gulf of Mexico, just 50 miles from the Texas coast. Millions of gallons of oil soon leaked into the sea, necessitating a massive cleanup operation.
