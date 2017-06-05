The Way It Was: Official historical m...

The Way It Was: Official historical marker at DeKalb to be dedicated

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

June 12, 1917: MANY SHOOTERS PARTICIPATE IN STATE TOURNEY R.U. Fletcher, of this city, won the championship medal for the state in the state tournament at the Texarkana Country Club grounds this morning, breaking 49 targets out of 50. In the team shooting, Joe Chatfield and R.U. Fletcher won the team race medal with 49 out of 50. June 13: NEW FRUIT JUICES APPROVED It has been demonstrated by the federal bureau of chemistry that the juice from blackberries, black raspberries, sour cherries and peaches may be prepared and kept as successfully as grape juice, and by the same method.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... 1 hr CodeTalker 2
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... 10 hr Julia 6
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... 11 hr Irving 2
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Sat Stew 1
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
c.p.s. investigator May 24 sassy191 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC