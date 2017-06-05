The Way It Was: Official historical marker at DeKalb to be dedicated
June 12, 1917: MANY SHOOTERS PARTICIPATE IN STATE TOURNEY R.U. Fletcher, of this city, won the championship medal for the state in the state tournament at the Texarkana Country Club grounds this morning, breaking 49 targets out of 50. In the team shooting, Joe Chatfield and R.U. Fletcher won the team race medal with 49 out of 50. June 13: NEW FRUIT JUICES APPROVED It has been demonstrated by the federal bureau of chemistry that the juice from blackberries, black raspberries, sour cherries and peaches may be prepared and kept as successfully as grape juice, and by the same method.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|10 hr
|Julia
|6
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|11 hr
|Irving
|2
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Sat
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC