The Way It Was: Official historical marker at DeKalb to be dedicated

June 12, 1917: MANY SHOOTERS PARTICIPATE IN STATE TOURNEY R.U. Fletcher, of this city, won the championship medal for the state in the state tournament at the Texarkana Country Club grounds this morning, breaking 49 targets out of 50. In the team shooting, Joe Chatfield and R.U. Fletcher won the team race medal with 49 out of 50. June 13: NEW FRUIT JUICES APPROVED It has been demonstrated by the federal bureau of chemistry that the juice from blackberries, black raspberries, sour cherries and peaches may be prepared and kept as successfully as grape juice, and by the same method.

