The Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth, the traditional celebration of the end of slavery, is celebrated each year with the Cooper Family Foundation with food, music, and education on Imperial Avenue between 29th and 30th Streets. Juneteenth, the traditional celebration of the end of slavery, is celebrated each year with the Cooper Family Foundation with food, music, and education on Imperial Avenue between 29th and 30th Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.