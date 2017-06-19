Summer heat is finally here 33 minute...

Summer heat is finally here 33 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Water temps have reached 85 degrees in some stretches of the bay, which has put speckled trout in summer locales. Wading has been the best way to beat the heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaliyah mazzaradi around 6 hr Trannlovee 2
News NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ... Jun 16 slick willie expl... 2
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 13 CodeTalker 4
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... Jun 12 Go Trump 3
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 11 Julia 6
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Galveston County was issued at June 20 at 10:57AM CDT

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC