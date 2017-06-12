Skyscrapers that will join Houston's skyline in 2018
Click through to see what the tallest buildings in the Houston and what they looked like when being built Wells Fargo Plaza Wells Fargo Plaza On Thursday morning, nearly 400 birds were found dead outside an office building after the flock apparently became disoriented and crashed into the skyscraper. CBS News reports that office workers found 395 dead birds outside the American National Insurance building in Galveston, Texas, when they arrived at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Tue
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Jun 10
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC