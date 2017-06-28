Robert Durst's pals resist testifying...

Robert Durst's pals resist testifying at California hearing

Two of Robert Durst's longtime friends are fighting in a New York court to avoid being sent to testify at a pretrial hearing in the millionaire's murder case in California next month. Stewart Altman, who graduated from high school with Durst nearly 60 years ago, and his wife, Emily, appeared Wednesday in a Long Island courtroom, where their attorneys said a request by the Los Angeles district attorney to testify at a July 24 pretrial hearing was unnecessary because the case has yet to come to trial.

