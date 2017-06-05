Pregnant mom, unborn daughter shot to death in north-end Beaumonta Read Story Elizabeth Jimenez

Beaumont Police are searching for two suspects responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child, during an aggravated robbery Tuesday. Kera Teel, 19, of Beaumont, shown here in a family photo with her husband, Andrew teel, and their now one-year-old daughter, was shot and killed along with her unborn child during a robbery early Tuesday in Beaumont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.