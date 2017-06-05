Pregnant mom, unborn daughter shot to death in north-end Beaumonta Read Story Elizabeth Jimenez
Beaumont Police are searching for two suspects responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child, during an aggravated robbery Tuesday. Kera Teel, 19, of Beaumont, shown here in a family photo with her husband, Andrew teel, and their now one-year-old daughter, was shot and killed along with her unborn child during a robbery early Tuesday in Beaumont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|1
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|7 hr
|@Kelly
|1
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|23 hr
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
|question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13)
|May 24
|HonestWoman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC