Olivia Munn Has a Brilliant Idea for ...

Olivia Munn Has a Brilliant Idea for a Gabby Giffords Biopic

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lucky

You listening, Hollywood? Actress Olivia Munn told Glamour that she wants to see two of her favorite female powerhouses-actress Jessica Chastain and former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords -team up for a Giffords' biopic. Giffords' story, of course, is one of courage and resilience: The former Arizona congresswoman, then a rising star in her party, was shot in the head at a constituent event in January 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... 5 hr anonymous 3
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... 6 hr Go Trump 3
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Sun Julia 6
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Jun 10 Stew 1
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
c.p.s. investigator May 24 sassy191 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC