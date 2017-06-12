Olivia Munn Has a Brilliant Idea for a Gabby Giffords Biopic
You listening, Hollywood? Actress Olivia Munn told Glamour that she wants to see two of her favorite female powerhouses-actress Jessica Chastain and former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords -team up for a Giffords' biopic. Giffords' story, of course, is one of courage and resilience: The former Arizona congresswoman, then a rising star in her party, was shot in the head at a constituent event in January 2011.
