NY road sign defaced to duplicate Tru...

NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam on Hillary Clinton

There are 2 comments on the SILive.com story from Thursday, titled NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam on Hillary Clinton. In it, SILive.com reports that:

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton walks to the stage while attending a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton walks to the stage while attending a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
@Kelly

Costa Mesa, CA

#1 Friday
Hasn't she done enough already?
Why won't she go away?
It's like watching a poison Satan head popping out from hell now and then to vomit on us!
In the name of Jesus Christ in heaven old woman...
Please go away!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#2 Friday
It would be funnier if I didn't suspect the left would use it as an excuse for violence from one of their own at some point.........
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 13 CodeTalker 4
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... Jun 12 Go Trump 3
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 11 Julia 6
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Jun 10 Stew 1
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
c.p.s. investigator May 24 sassy191 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC