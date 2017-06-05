News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
Unhappy Ending: Clifford Jones, 58, was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Detroit in January, having lost control of his car because, according to Michigan State Police, he was distracted by watching pornography on his cellphone. He was also not wearing pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|1
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|7 hr
|@Kelly
|1
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|23 hr
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
|question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13)
|May 24
|HonestWoman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC