News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Jewish World Review

Unhappy Ending: Clifford Jones, 58, was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Detroit in January, having lost control of his car because, according to Michigan State Police, he was distracted by watching pornography on his cellphone. He was also not wearing pants.

