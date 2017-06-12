Missing East Texas woman believed found on Galveston beach

Coast Guard officials say a body has been found near Crystal Beach on Galveston's Bolivar Peninsula that matches the description of an East Texas woman who went missing after trying to help her 4-year-old child struggling in the rough Gulf of Mexico surf. The Galveston County Sheriff's office says witnesses told them 33-year-old Brandy Mosley, of Palestine, went into the water Monday afternoon with a relative after a wave swept away her son who was playing in the sand at the edge of the water.

