Missing East Texas woman believed found on Galveston beach
Coast Guard officials say a body has been found near Crystal Beach on Galveston's Bolivar Peninsula that matches the description of an East Texas woman who went missing after trying to help her 4-year-old child struggling in the rough Gulf of Mexico surf. The Galveston County Sheriff's office says witnesses told them 33-year-old Brandy Mosley, of Palestine, went into the water Monday afternoon with a relative after a wave swept away her son who was playing in the sand at the edge of the water.
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|7 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|21 hr
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Sun
|Julia
|6
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Jun 10
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
