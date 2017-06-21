Mayor defends Galveston on eve of crackdown
Nineteen year old Herbert Cartwright rose to prominence as a leader of the short-lived crusade that petered out after a Maceo employee was sentenced to death for the killing. No longer an outspoken idealist dedicated to driving the pimps and gamblers off the island, he had reemerged as the chief advocate of "a regulated open town."
