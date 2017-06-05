Larch Correction Center inmates celebrate Juneteenth
The 31-year-old inmate at Larch Corrections Center has nine months left on a nine-year prison sentence, but the bid behind bars didn't stop he and 70 other inmates from celebrating Juneteenth, which commemorates the days slaves were first freed in the 1860s. "I think it's important we celebrate the freedom we've attained," he said.
