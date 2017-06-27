Kayaker attempting trip from SPI to F...

Kayaker attempting trip from SPI to Florida for cause

Saturday Jun 24

Caruso is attempting to kayak without assistance from Texas to Florida, raising money for Operation Smile, a medical-charity organization assisting children born with facial deformities to receive surgery to correct conditions like cleft lip. 25-year-old Ryan Caruso moves his kayak to a boat ramp Friday, June 23, 2017, in South Padre Island, Texas.

