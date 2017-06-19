Juneteenth Represents Hope, Possibilities, Vice Admiral Says
Juneteenth, the annual observance commemorating the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery, represents what is possible, Navy Vice Adm. Kevin D. Scott said at a Pentagon ceremony today.
