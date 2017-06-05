Juneteenth celebrates freedom, recognizes African American contributions

The African American Heritage Society is hosting the 13th annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McLemore House Museum on 11th Avenue. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, a presidential proclamation and executive order stating the more than 3 million enslaved people in 10 Confederate states were free with "absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves.

