IC Potash announces financing
IC Potash Corp. is pleased to announce a non-brokered offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 . Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ; and one common share purchase warrant .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 13
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Jun 10
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC