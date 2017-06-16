IC Potash announces financing

IC Potash Corp. is pleased to announce a non-brokered offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 . Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ; and one common share purchase warrant .

