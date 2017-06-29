IC Potash announces closing of Privat...

IC Potash announces closing of Private Placement Financing and...

An aggregate of 16,738,808 units of the Company were issued at $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $836,940. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ; and one common share purchase warrant .

