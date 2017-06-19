How Black Communities Across the Coun...

How Black Communities Across the Country Are Retaking Land and Demanding Reparations

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: In These Times

"Action, in particular, is not just about the current moment, but it is rooted in history and rooted in land." Juneteenth is not a federal holiday - but it should be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In These Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Tue Trannlovee 2
News NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ... Jun 16 slick willie expl... 2
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 13 CodeTalker 4
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... Jun 12 Go Trump 3
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 11 Julia 6
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Galveston County was issued at June 21 at 1:15PM CDT

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC