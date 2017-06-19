How Black Communities Across the Country Are Retaking Land and Demanding Reparations
"Action, in particular, is not just about the current moment, but it is rooted in history and rooted in land." Juneteenth is not a federal holiday - but it should be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at In These Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Tue
|Trannlovee
|2
|NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ...
|Jun 16
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 13
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC