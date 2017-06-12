Historical Society presents a joyous celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.
Juneeteenth dates back to 1865; it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, according to the Juneteenth.com website. That this was two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official Jan. 1, 1863.
