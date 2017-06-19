Here's The One Thing You Need To Know About Juneteenth And The Emancipation Of Black People
It's important to note that though June 19th commemorates the collective emancipation of enslaved Black people, we essentially freed ourselves. Every year on June 19th, Black Americans around the country celebrate "Juneteenth" to commemorate the day Union Officer General Gordon Granger issued an order to slave masters in Galveston, Texas to free enslaved Africans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ...
|Jun 16
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 13
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Jun 10
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC