Here's The One Thing You Need To Know About Juneteenth And The Emancipation Of Black People

It's important to note that though June 19th commemorates the collective emancipation of enslaved Black people, we essentially freed ourselves. Every year on June 19th, Black Americans around the country celebrate "Juneteenth" to commemorate the day Union Officer General Gordon Granger issued an order to slave masters in Galveston, Texas to free enslaved Africans.

