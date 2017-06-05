Giffords Getting Navy Ship Named for Her
Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011 while a member of Congress. Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords on Friday will have a Navy combat ship named after her, joining Martha Washington as the only other woman so honored during her lifetime.
