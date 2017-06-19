Galveston man accused of child sex says it was an accident
Antonio Astorga, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Galveston County court after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. Antonio Astorga, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Galveston County court after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.
