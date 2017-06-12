Gabby Giffords says her - Heart' is w...

Gabby Giffords says her - Heart' is with Scalise, other Alexandria victims

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords speaks during a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 10, 2017. WASHINGTON - Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was gravely wounded in an assassination attempt six years ago, said Wednesday that her "heart" was with Rep. Steve Scalise and others involved in the shooting in Alexandria , Virginia.

