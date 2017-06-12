Friends of Palestine woman presumed d...

Friends of Palestine woman presumed drowned at Crystal Beach 'heartbroken'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Major Douglas Hudson with Galveston County Sheriff's Office, told KLTV they have found a body matching the description of Palestine woman who went missing Monday. The body was discovered around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, "we do not have a confirmation on the identification until a medical examiner completes his examination," Major Hudson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Tue CodeTalker 4
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... Jun 12 Go Trump 3
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 11 Julia 6
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Jun 10 Stew 1
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
c.p.s. investigator May 24 sassy191 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC